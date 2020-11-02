‘Enabling Kozhikode’ to be launched today

Kozhikode

02 November 2020 00:03 IST

Mission to empower differently abled

Minister for Health and Social Justice K.K. Shylaja will launch ‘Enabling Kozhikode’, a mission for empowering the differently abled in the district, through videoconferencing at 2 p.m. on Monday.

The Minister will open the Community-based Disability Management Centre (CDMC) that has been set up at the Community Health Centre in Olavanna in association with the Kozhikode block panchayat. ‘Hearing Friendly Kozhikode’, a project being implemented in association with the Indian Academy of Paediatricians to make hearing test mandatory for all newborns in the district, will also be launched on the occasion.

‘Enabling Kozhikode’ is being implemented by the district administration and the Department of Social Justice with the support of people’s representatives, local bodies, and various government and non-governmental agencies. The mission aims at coordinating various projects for the differently abled, which will help detect disabilities at the earliest, provide help for treatment and rehabilitation and make all buildings and public places in the district disabled-friendly.

Advertising

Advertising

CDMCs are being set up in every block as part of the mission. Model Buds Schools will also be set up in every Assembly constituency. Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran will preside over the event while actor Mammootty will be the guest of honour.