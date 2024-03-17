EMMRC mobile app wins national-level prize

March 17, 2024 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - Kozhikode

A mobile application developed by the Educational Multi Media Research Centre (EMMRC) attached to the University of Calicut has bagged the top prize in a national competition for children’s educational e-content conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the Central Institute of Educational Technology.

Raised on rhythm, directed by Sajeed Naduthody, producer, EMMRC, won the award for the best video programme. Chandrayaan-3, produced by graphic artist K.R. Aneesh, won the award for the best animation film. This is the second time the EMMRC is bagging prizes instituted by the NCERT.

