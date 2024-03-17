ADVERTISEMENT

EMMRC mobile app wins national-level prize

March 17, 2024 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A mobile application developed by the Educational Multi Media Research Centre (EMMRC) attached to the University of Calicut has bagged the top prize in a national competition for children’s educational e-content conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the Central Institute of Educational Technology.

Raised on rhythm, directed by Sajeed Naduthody, producer, EMMRC, won the award for the best video programme. Chandrayaan-3, produced by graphic artist K.R. Aneesh, won the award for the best animation film. This is the second time the EMMRC is bagging prizes instituted by the NCERT.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kozhikode / education

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US