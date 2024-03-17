GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EMMRC mobile app wins national-level prize

March 17, 2024 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A mobile application developed by the Educational Multi Media Research Centre (EMMRC) attached to the University of Calicut has bagged the top prize in a national competition for children’s educational e-content conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the Central Institute of Educational Technology.

Raised on rhythm, directed by Sajeed Naduthody, producer, EMMRC, won the award for the best video programme. Chandrayaan-3, produced by graphic artist K.R. Aneesh, won the award for the best animation film. This is the second time the EMMRC is bagging prizes instituted by the NCERT.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.