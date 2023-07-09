Emerging tourism spots miss service of destination management committees

July 09, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The absence of well-equipped destination management committees is continuing to be a roadblock for the development of many of the emerging eco-tourism spots in Kozhikode district.

Though there have been initiatives to form such committees with the participation of people’s representatives and local residents, the shortage of welfare funds and lack of proper patronage from various government departments are still continuing to be major obstructions.

Kakkadampoyil and Kariyathumpara, two prominent eco-tourism spots where tourists flock in large numbers, top the list of such locations that badly miss the service of full-fledged destination management committees. Though small collectives of local residents are there to assist local bodies for planning new projects, tourists who visit these spots are yet to experience the service of such independent committees.

The preparation of master plans for developing tourism amenities for the visitors are still in the preliminary stage in many locations. Only spots taken over by the District Tourism Promotion Council and the Kerala Hydel Tourism Centre are now having a proper management system considering the increasing number of visitors.

“At Kakkadampoyil, we are planning to reconstitute the committee with more members along with the preparation of a master plan for the destination. Once these are ready, we will be able to address the majority of concerns,” says Koodaranhi grama panchayat president Adarsh Joseph. He also points out that the absence of parking spots can be addressed by developing the already identified spots after the monsoon season.

At Kariyathumpara, the crowd management is continuing to be a big headache in the absence of any controlling mechanism. The heavy turnout during weekends and holidays frequently choke the destination and spoil the spirit of many first comers to the spot. A fully equipped destination management committee with the improved participation of local residents is yet to swing into action here.

The situation is not different at Pathankayam, one of the hazardous eco-tourism spots in Kozhikode district with recurring incidents of drowning. Though the Kodenchery panchayat is considering the implementation of a safe tourism destination project with multiple facilities here, it is likely to take several years for completion.

“What we plan is the formation of a Vana Samrakshana Samiti model destination management committee under the destination challenge scheme. The cooperation of about 50 families in the areas will be sought to form the committee and ensure a participatory model development,” says Kodenchery panchayat president Alex Thomas. He also points out that the panchayat has earmarked ₹30 lakh to begin with the development works.