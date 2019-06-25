Emergency prevails in another garb in Kerala: BJP leader

BJP State president P.S. Sridharan Pillai has praised the LDF government for taking steps to help those who fought against the Emergency and served a jail term.

“The Left parties of Kerala had put up a stiff fight against Emergency,” Mr.Pillai said at an event held here on Tuesday to commemorate the Emergency of 1975 by Vigil Human Rights in Kozhikode. “Forty-four years after Emergency, the step taken by the present government is commendable, especially because it also covers the underground fighters of the time and not just those who were imprisoned”, he said.

However, he claimed that “Emergency” still existed in Kerala under another garb and called upon people to be vigilant against it.

Referring to the incidents of suicide of entrepreneurs, Mr. Pillai said that the Left parties had now become embodiments of arrogance. “They should undergo a self introspection and stop imposing the power on unsuspecting people”, he said.

Mr. Pillai, also the State president of Vigil, said that Kerala was behind all other States in terms of development, be it in agriculture, industry or export. “What happened in Anthoor and Punalur will not happen in any other State”, he said.

District president of Vigil, Joseph P.Thomas, presided over the event. Former national president of Samatha Party, Jaya Jaitley, conveyed her message which was read out at the meeting.

In another “anti-Emergency convention” organised by the Kerala Human Rights Movement, former MLA M.K.Premnath, who served a jail term during the Emergency, was honoured. Former District Panchayat President Kanjikkavu Kunhikrishnan and Gandian P.Vasu spoke.