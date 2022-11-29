Emergency mock exercise held at Calicut airport

November 29, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

A full-scale emergency mock exercise was conducted at the Calicut International Airport on Tuesday to evaluate the airport emergency planning preparedness and to check the efficacy, readiness, and response of agencies in the event of an aircraft accident.

A release said that such exercises were held every year to strengthen the emergency preparedness capability of the airport and stakeholders involved in an emergency.

The drill began at 4 p.m., and ABC Airlines was the affected airline. An Airbus 320 aircraft of ABC Airlines with 30 passengers and six crew on board crash-landed on the runway 28 funnel area outside the airport boundary. After the crash was reported by the Air Traffic Control, crash fire tenders of the airport fire and rescue services rushed to the site and began extinguishing the fire.

Rescue of passengers and crew on board commenced after controlling the intensity of the fire. The State Fire Services, medical team, Malappuram district administration, and the Coast Guard arrived at the site and took over the rescue mission from the airport fire services. The drill lasted 45 minutes, and the crash resulted in three casualties, six passengers with major injuries, and 10 passengers with minor injuries. Seventeen passengers were reported uninjured. The exercise concluded with a de-briefing session.

