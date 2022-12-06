PNB embezzlement case takes political turn

December 06, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

The embezzlement case at the Punjab National Bank (PNB), wherein over ₹12 crore was lost from the Kozhikode Corporation’s accounts in the bank, took a political turn with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) staging protest marches on Tuesday, though for different reasons.

The LDF, through the protest opened by former MLA A. Pradeep Kumar, demanded that the bank return the funds that were lost from the Corporation’s accounts at the earliest and warned the bank of dire consequences if it failed to do so.

The LDF, in a previous protest, had set a deadline for the bank to return the amount, which expired on Tuesday. Protests were held at the bank’s main office at Govindapuram, Link Road branch from where the money was lost, and at the Eranhipalam branch where the accused worked. The front had warned that no branches of the bank would be allowed to function if the money was not returned. The protest on Wednesday was held as a first step towards the move.

The UDF, on the other hand, took out a march to the Corporation office demanding judicial inquiry into the embezzlement case, brushing aside the civic body’s claims that neither it nor the LDF had any role in the case. The UDF expressed lack of confidence in the investigation by the Crime Branch. It also demanded that the Corporation explain the mismatch in figures put forth by it and the bank.

As the Crime Branch investigation is progressing, it has become clear that a fraud of over ₹21 crore has taken place in 17 accounts in the bank. Of this, the Corporation has lost ₹12.6 crore. The bank has already returned ₹2.53 crore and needs to return ₹10.07 crores more.

The Corporation had earlier announced that it had lost ₹15.24 crore altogether. But the bank’s audit report stated that only ₹12.68 crore had been lost. A scrutiny of accounts later proved that the accused had deposited some money in other accounts before the fraud came to light.

