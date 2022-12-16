Embezzlement case: police begin verification of Rijil’s bank statements

December 16, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

He will be in District Crime Branch custody till Tuesday

The Hindu Bureau

The District Crime Branch squad has started the verification of various bank statements to get a complete picture of online transactions done by M.P. Rijil, former Punjab National Bank manager who was remanded in police custody on Thursday in connection with the multi-crore banking fraud.

“We are having his personal laptop to gather specific details. Details of transactions done by him using other devices will also be examined,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (District Crime Branch) T.A. Antony.

Though Rijil’s lawyer had pointed to the alleged involvement of a few influential persons in the fraud while moving the anticipatory bail plea, Rijil did not reveal anything confirming the role of any others in the case. The investigation team also confirmed that he had been sticking to his claim that he had done the entire transaction independently.

