Elephant attacks: SHRC seeks explanation from Forest Department

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has demanded an explanation from the Chief Conservator of Forests and the Kozhikode District Forest Conservator within two weeks on the wild elephant attacks in the district that recently resulted in the loss of two lives.

The Commission had suo motu registered a complaint based on newspaper reports on wild elephant attacks at Konoorkandi, a border village in the district. K. Baijunath, judicial member of the commission, had analysed the allegations that the incidents were caused by the carelessness of the Forest Department. He asked the department to conduct an immediate inquiry and submit a report.

The commission noted that wild elephants roamed freely in Konoorkandi and Kunhikkad areas and that the lives of farmers in the region were at risk. Elephants from Pantheerayiram and Panniyamala, part of the Nilambur forest range, often came in herds to the villages and destroyed crops. The local people had complained to the forest officials many times. The authorities had assured them that a protective fence would be constructed on the border of the forest, but it was built only in some parts.

There have also been complaints that local people had cleared a part of the forest to prevent the wild elephants from entering the village, but the forest officials had not paid attention to the issue.