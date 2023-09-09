HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Electrification incomplete: Kozhikode Corporation struggling to open public toilets

Lack of qualified persons in the panel of engineers who prepare the electrical estimate cited as the reason for delay

September 09, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode Corporation’s inability to open the ‘Take a break’ restrooms in different parts of the city has turned out to be an embarrassment to the civic body that is already struggling with the inadequacy of public toilets.

A meeting of the Corporation council on Friday identified lack of qualified persons in the panel of engineers who prepare the electrical estimate for the Corporation’s civil works as the root cause of the delay.

Councillor N.C. Moyinkutty who brought up the issue before the council, alleged that the Corporation was not making the required effort to open the public toilets that are the need of the hour.

“It has been over a year since these toilets were constructed. Not opening them yet has tarnished the image of the Corporation,” Mr. Moyinkutty said, adding that the councillors in the respective wards were being embarrassed before their voters due to this.

The Corporation has constructed five ‘Take a break’ restrooms in the city, one each at Kaloor Road, Malaparamba, P.T. Usha Road, Oyitty Road, and Elathur at a cost of more than ₹2 crore. Besides public toilets, the ‘Take a Break’ facility consists of breast feeding rooms, seating arrangements, and a coffee shop, mostly for the convenience of long-distance travellers.

“Several panchayats have opened similar facilities in the district, while the Corporation has failed to complete the work so far,” Mr. Moyinkutty said.

Mayor Beena Philip said that the electrification is carried out based on the estimate provided by a panel of engineers. However, since the existing panel has been inefficient in providing the correct estimate, the Corporation was planning to either re-constitute the panel or demand the State government to revise the order that makes the involvement of the panel mandatory. The Superintending Engineer suggested that the Corporation could alternatively employ fresh electrical engineering graduates as interns to support the panel.

Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed pointed out that the inefficiency of the panel has been a stumbling block for the Corporation to realise several of its projects besides ‘Take a Break’.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.