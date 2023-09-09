Electrification incomplete: Kozhikode Corporation struggling to open public toilets

September 09, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kozhikode Corporation’s inability to open the ‘Take a break’ restrooms in different parts of the city has turned out to be an embarrassment to the civic body that is already struggling with the inadequacy of public toilets.

A meeting of the Corporation council on Friday identified lack of qualified persons in the panel of engineers who prepare the electrical estimate for the Corporation’s civil works as the root cause of the delay.

Councillor N.C. Moyinkutty who brought up the issue before the council, alleged that the Corporation was not making the required effort to open the public toilets that are the need of the hour.

“It has been over a year since these toilets were constructed. Not opening them yet has tarnished the image of the Corporation,” Mr. Moyinkutty said, adding that the councillors in the respective wards were being embarrassed before their voters due to this.

The Corporation has constructed five ‘Take a break’ restrooms in the city, one each at Kaloor Road, Malaparamba, P.T. Usha Road, Oyitty Road, and Elathur at a cost of more than ₹2 crore. Besides public toilets, the ‘Take a Break’ facility consists of breast feeding rooms, seating arrangements, and a coffee shop, mostly for the convenience of long-distance travellers.

“Several panchayats have opened similar facilities in the district, while the Corporation has failed to complete the work so far,” Mr. Moyinkutty said.

Mayor Beena Philip said that the electrification is carried out based on the estimate provided by a panel of engineers. However, since the existing panel has been inefficient in providing the correct estimate, the Corporation was planning to either re-constitute the panel or demand the State government to revise the order that makes the involvement of the panel mandatory. The Superintending Engineer suggested that the Corporation could alternatively employ fresh electrical engineering graduates as interns to support the panel.

Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed pointed out that the inefficiency of the panel has been a stumbling block for the Corporation to realise several of its projects besides ‘Take a Break’.