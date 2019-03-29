Electioneering picks up momentum in Kozhikode

Braving fierce weather, candidates for Kozhikode and Vadakara Lok Sabha seats are continuing with their hectic campaign schedules in their constituencies.

Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate for the Kozhikode constituency A. Pradeep Kumar, MLA, visited various parts of Kozhikode South Assembly segment on Thursday. He held meetings with residents of Payyanakkal, Chamundivalappu and Millath Colony in the morning.

His campaigns are led by CPI(M) and Democratic Youth Federation of India leaders in the district. He was accorded a reception at the Malabar Christian College. Students Federation of India activists accompanied him.

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate M.K. Raghavan, MP, visited the rural areas in the constituency, especially the hill regions in the district.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy inaugurated the election rally at Kurachundu.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opened its election committee office in Kozhikode city. Though the party nominee, K.P. Prakash Babu, was remanded in judicial custody in connection with a case, district-level leaders continued with their campaigns.

A step ahead

In Vadakara , LDF candidate P. Jayarajan stayed a step ahead of UDF candidate K. Muraleedharan in the campaign as the candidature of Mr. Muraleedharan has not been officially announced by the Congress party.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded BJP’s V.K. Sajeevan in the constituency.

No nominations

No nominations were submitted in Kozhikode or Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency on the first day of the filing of nomination papers on Thursday. The closing day for filing nominations is April 4. Nominations can be submitted before the District Collector who is also the returning officer. The scrutiny of papers and the allotment of symbols will be held on April 5. The last date to withdraw nominations is April 8.