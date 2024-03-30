Election observers urged to work in tandem with expenditure monitoring cell

March 30, 2024 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Central election observers (expenditure) deputed by the Election Commission of India have held multiple rounds of meeting with the district-level officers to take stock of poll related expenditure. In a meeting with Nodal Officers of Enforcement agencies at Government guest in Kozhikode on March 30 (Saturday), Expenditure Observer for Kozhikode Parliament constituency, Sunil N. Ranote, briefed all participants the Standard Operating Procedure to be followed during seizures by various agencies during election period.

Dr. Ranote instructed all agencies to coordinate and work in tandem with the Expenditure Monitoring Cell and promptly communicate information regarding all seizures with the central team. The Observer for Vadakara constituency, Monica Harshad Pande pointed out that monitoring of liquor movement during election period was very crucial hence, surprise checks should be conducted at all major check posts.

The nodal officers reported details of interceptions until now. The Lead Bank manager stated that all suspicious transactions were being monitored. The meeting was attended by officials from Police, Narcotics cell, Excise, Railway Protection Force, Central GST, Lead Bank, Income Tax, State GST wing and officials of Expenditure Monitoring Cell.

In the first round of meeting with officials convened by the observers at the Collectorate on Friday. Dr. Ranote had said that keeping a tab on expenditure was important in ensuring a fair election process. “The objective of the expenditure observation is to avoid a situation wherein a candidate gets upper hand due to power, money or influence. Hence, the money that can be spent by a candidate has been sealed at ₹95 lakh. The various squads and observers have a decisive role in ensuring the expenditure control,” he had pointed.

The public can contact the central observers for exchanging confidential information. The official numbers are: 6238532246 and 6238752821. The complaints can also be handed over to the observers directly at the Government guest house, West Hill, Kozhikode between 10 am and 11 am.