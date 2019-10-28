Election fever grips medical college campus

It’s that time of the year when the hallowed portals of Government Medical College, Kozhikode, come alive with political slogans. With just four days left for the students union elections in medical colleges affiliated to the Kerala University of Health Sciences on November 2, the medicos here were actively in campaign mode on Monday.

The contest is directly between Independents, a forum of students not aligned to any political organisation, and the pro-Left Students Federation of India, and the former has been winning all the general seats for around one-and-a-half decades. Both the outfits announced their candidates on Monday evening.

The panel put up by Independents is led by its chairman candidate Rahul Rajeev while the SFI team is led by Nirmal Krishnan. Four women are contesting the general seats on Independents’ and SFI panels. Both the groups are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to as many students as possible using traditional as well as modern methods, including circulation of messages and videos on the social media.

“We could do a lot for the students despite being outside the union last time. We intervened effectively for many of the issues affecting postgraduate students. If we can be of help to students being outsiders, we can do a lot more if we are part of the union and that is our campaign theme,” said K.V. Adarsh, SFI district committee member.

However, the Independents are highlighting their achievements all these years, especially the setting up of an internal complaints committee, which they claim was set up soon after the suicide of a postgraduate medical student in Mumbai last year. “We intervened effectively to get the stipend of PG students and house surgeons hiked. The union also intervened to seek a solution for the staff shortage issue at the hospital. If elected, we are promising to formulate a gender neutral policy and submit to the authorities,” said K. Mohammed Rashid, a functionary of Independents.

Active campaigning will conclude by Thursday and only silent campaigning is allowed on Friday.