Elderly woman found dead; neighbour taken into custody

June 05, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

Police also suspect rape attempt in the incident

The Hindu Bureau

A 74-year-old woman was found dead at Santhi Nagar colony near West Hill in Kozhikode city on Monday. The victim was identified as Kalyani. It was a few local residents who reported the incident to Vellayil police around 3 p.m.

Police sources said the elderly woman was allegedly raped before the murder. Her body was shifted to Kozhikode Government General hospital for post-mortem.   

Following the statement of some local residents, a 65-year-old man from the colony was taken into custody for interrogation. The man was reportedly a neighbour of the victim.

