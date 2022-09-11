An elderly man was found dead in Poonoor river on Sunday. The police identified the victim as K.P. Karim, a native of Chamal. It was a group of morning walkers who noticed the floating body and informed the police. In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the 70-year-old had accidentally fallen into the river. There was also a grave injury on his head, the police said.
Elderly man found dead in Poonoor river
Grave injury found on his head
