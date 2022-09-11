Kozhikode

Elderly man found dead in Poonoor river 

An elderly man was found dead in Poonoor river on Sunday. The police identified the victim as K.P. Karim, a native of Chamal. It was a group of morning walkers who noticed the floating body and informed the police. In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the 70-year-old had accidentally fallen into the river. There was also a grave injury on his head, the police said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 11, 2022 6:32:35 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/elderly-man-found-dead-in-poonoor-river/article65878560.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY