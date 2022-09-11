Elderly man found dead in Poonoor river 

Grave injury found on his head

An elderly man was found dead in Poonoor river on Sunday. The police identified the victim as K.P. Karim, a native of Chamal. It was a group of morning walkers who noticed the floating body and informed the police. In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the 70-year-old had accidentally fallen into the river. There was also a grave injury on his head, the police said.