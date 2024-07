A 78-year-old man who was shifted to a relief camp at Vilangad following landslip threat died on July 31 (Wednesday). Revenue officials said the man, identified as Njavalliparambil George, was under treatment for stroke. He had lost his house in July 30 (Tuesday) landslip at Vilangad.

