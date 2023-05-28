ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly man allegedly attacked by neighbour dies in Vadakara

May 28, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

Police arrest the suspect who is also accused of ill-treating children while they were playing near his house

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old man who was allegedly beaten up by his neighbour succumbed to injuries at a private hospital at Vadakara on Sunday. The police identified the victim as C. Nanu, who was under medication for heart-related ailment.

M. Vijesh, the neighbour who was accused of beating him up, was arrested. Police sources said the 34-year-old manhandled Nanu when the latter questioned him for his rude behaviour towards a few children who were then playing near his house at Ayanchery. There were also allegations against Vijesh that he had thrown stones at them, the police said.

It was a few local residents who spotted the elderly man in a collapsed state near his house following the ruckus around 11.30 a.m. on the day and rushed him to a hospital at Vadakara. He had undergone heart surgery twice and was under continuous medication. The body was shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital mortuary after post-mortem.

