Elderly Empowerment Policy: training for resource persons held

The two-day workshop for resource persons as part of implementing the Elderly Empowerment Policy of the Kozhikode Corporation began at S.K. Pottekkatt Cultural Centre at Puthiyara here on Tuesday. Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac inaugurated the workshop in which a 14-member team led by Dr. Vijaya Kumar from the Kerala Institute of Local Administration conducted the training. Chairperson of the Public Works Standing Committee P.C. Rajan presided over the event.

The policy aims at improving the living standards of elderly people in the city through different means. It will address social, financial and health-related issues of the elderly, including loneliness and malnutrition, through awareness programmes and welfare measures.

The ULCCS Foundation, Institute of Palliative Medicine, Health Action by People, non-governmental organisations, Kudumbashree, District Legal Services Society and the Department of Social Justice will be part of the implementation process.

After the training programmes, ward-level committees and neighbourhood committees will be formed to facilitate the implementation. A corporation-level committee and a technical committee will monitor and coordinate the activities of other committees.