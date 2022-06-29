Elderly Empowerment Policy to be implemented soon in Kozhikode

Corporation to organise two-day workshop at S.K. Pottekkat Cultural Centre on July 5 and 6

The Kozhikode Corporation’s Elderly Empowerment Policy for the welfare of senior citizens has reached its implementation stage. The policy was launched in March this year.

The Corporation is organising a two-day workshop at S.K. Pottekkat Cultural Centre at Puthiyara on July 5 and 6 for stakeholders in the sector. Former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac will inaugurate the workshop, while Mayor Beena Philip will preside over the function.

The policy aims at giving special attention to the elderly by addressing their health and medical needs.

The Corporation has already started renovating its day care homes (Pakalveedu) with recreational facilities and healthy food. Besides, special seating arrangements are being provided in the city for the elderly.

The policy is being implemented through the Elderly Committee at the Corporation level and ward-level committees with elderly clubs in every ward. The clubs will be monitored by the ward-level committees. An elderly service centre will be set up under the Corporation as part of the policy.