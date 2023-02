February 24, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

A 74-year-old man and his 62-year-old wife were killed in a road accident near Mananchira in the city on Friday. The police identified the victims as Mohammed Koya and Fathima Suhra.

Eyewitnesses said the couple hailing from Kuttichira fell under the wheels of a KSRTC bus after their scooter hit the road divider in the area. The accident took place at 6.15 p.m.

Though the local rescue team rushed them to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, the two succumbed to injuries.