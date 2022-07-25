Elaborate onam celebrations planned in Kozhikode

Cultural programmes, food street, and night shopping to be part of the event

After a two-year pandemic-induced interval, Onam celebrations will be held on a grand scale in Kozhikode city this year.

Speaking at the organising committee meeting here on Monday, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said the week-long celebrations would include daily cultural programmes, temporary food street, and night shopping. Boat race in the Chaliyar and lighting up the whole city are also part of the plan. Separate celebrations will be held at taluk centres and different parts of the district, he said.

Writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair and ministers Ahamed Devarkovil and A.K. Saseendran, besides Mr. Riyas, are the chief patrons of the event. MPs and MLAs from the district, Mayor, district panchayat president, Principal Secretary (Tourism), and the Tourism Director are patrons.

The District Collector is the chairman of the organising committee. Tourism Joint Director T.G. Abhilash is the general convenor, while District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) secretary T. Nikhil Das is the convenor, a press release said.