Eight students hospitalised after suspected food poisoning

Food Safety Department conducts inspection at hostel

Eight students from the Perumanna branch of a private entrance coaching centre were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, after suspected food poisoning at their hostel on Monday. Four students sought treatment at other hospitals.

Food Safety Department officials later found after an inspection that the institution did not have its licence to operate. They didn’t have a certificate to prove the quality of drinking water and the cooks had not taken the mandatory medical fitness test. The department is planning to file a case soon.

The students told the officials that though the institution had a kitchen, food was being brought from outside. Doctors said that prima facie it looked like a case of food poisoning and details would be known only after tests. One of the students reportedly had breathing problems. Drinking water samples have been sent to the regional analytical laboratory.

Meanwhile, food safety officials inspected 14 hostels including those attached to the medical college, in recent days in Kozhikode district. A fine of ₹34,000 was charged from 10 hostels. Food Safety Assistant Commissioner M.T. Babychan said that inspections would be intensified in the coming days as more educational institutions would reopen from November.