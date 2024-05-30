ADVERTISEMENT

Eight persons suffer burns in lightning strike on Kozhikode beach

Updated - May 30, 2024 08:02 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 08:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

People who suffered burns in lightning strike on Kozhikode beach on Thursday receiving treatment at the Government General Hospital. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Eight persons suffered burns in lightning strike at the Kozhikode South Beach on May 30 (Thursday).

According to sources, they have been admitted to the Government General Hospital on the Kozhikode beach. One of them is in the intensive care unit. The incident occurred around 12.45 p.m. Some of them were loading sea water into a lorry bound for Tamil Nadu. Another one was selling Malabar mussels, a few others were his customers.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Disaster Management Authority has issued an alert in view of the prediction that the State could get isolated rainfall followed by lightning strike till June 3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US