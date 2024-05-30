GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eight persons suffer burns in lightning strike on Kozhikode beach

Updated - May 30, 2024 08:02 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 08:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
People who suffered burns in lightning strike on Kozhikode beach on Thursday receiving treatment at the Government General Hospital.

People who suffered burns in lightning strike on Kozhikode beach on Thursday receiving treatment at the Government General Hospital. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Eight persons suffered burns in lightning strike at the Kozhikode South Beach on May 30 (Thursday).

According to sources, they have been admitted to the Government General Hospital on the Kozhikode beach. One of them is in the intensive care unit. The incident occurred around 12.45 p.m. Some of them were loading sea water into a lorry bound for Tamil Nadu. Another one was selling Malabar mussels, a few others were his customers.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Disaster Management Authority has issued an alert in view of the prediction that the State could get isolated rainfall followed by lightning strike till June 3.

