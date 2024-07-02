Eight cases registered under BNS in Kozhikode on day one

As many as eight cases were registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in Kozhikode city on the first day on Monday. Incidentally, six of them, including the first one registered at the Kozhikode Town Police Station at 4.43 a.m. on Monday, pertained to rash driving, which comes under the Section 281 (IPC 279) of the new law.

One of the other two pertains to conspiracy against trade union leaders who allegedly attempted to block the representatives of Chhattisgarh Outsourcing Service Private Limited as they tried to enter the SAIL- Steel Complex premises under police protection. They have been charged under Sections 188-2, 189-3 and 191-2 of the BNS. A case of domestic violence was registered at the Beypore police station in which a husband was booked based on a complaint by his wife under Sections 85 and 316-2 (IPC 498 and 406) of the BNS for assault and financial exploitation.

The last case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was also registered at the Beypore police station on Sunday night, in which a man was killed after two motorbikes collided near the Chaliyam fish landing centre.

The Kozhikode City police had organised an awareness programme on the new laws for police officers and the public on Monday. District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) Rajpal Meena opened the programme.

The new laws have a justice-oriented approach in which the investigating agencies are answerable to the complainant regarding the progress of the case. Compulsory social service as punishment for smaller crimes, protection for witnesses, documentation of evidence collection, and hearing in both video and audio formats are the other salient features of the new laws. Crimes against women have been codified under one Section. The verdict in a case should not be delayed for more than 45 days once the hearing is over, and the hearing shall not be postponed more than twice. The hearing of cases pertaining to petty crimes has to be fast-tracked.

Though the entire police and legal systems had been intimated about the change in February 2024 and several awareness and training sessions were held to educate stakeholders regarding the changes, it may take time for them to familiarise with the new laws.