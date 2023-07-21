HamberMenu
Efforts on to track suspects behind attack on Excise office

Lighter used by assailants recovered by police; details of persons who recently visited the office collected

July 21, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Police have gathered CCTV visuals from various locations as part of efforts to track suspects who attempted to set the rented office of the Excise department at Ulliyeri on fire. Police sources confirmed that it was an organised attempt.

Excise sources said they had exchanged all preliminary details with the Atholi police for the follow-up investigation. It was on Thursday morning that unidentified persons poured petrol on the front door of the office and set it on fire. The fire did not spread thanks to the timely intervention of security guards.

According to the police, there were also attempts to set an Excise vehicle parked on the office compound on fire. The attackers had poured petrol on the vehicle. The seats were damaged using sharp tools.

Meanwhile, the police recovered a lighter that was allegedly used by the assailants. They also collected details of persons who had recently visited the office.

