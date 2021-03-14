Efforts on to resolve issues over construction near barracks

‘Procuring Defence NOC not required in the case of West Hill barracks’

The Kozhikode Corporation is resolving issues regarding obtaining building permits near the Army barracks at West Hill in the city.

At a meeting chaired by Mayor Beena Philip on Friday, it was noted that procuring a Defence no-objection certificate (NOC) for construction activities was not required in the case of the West Hill barracks, as it was applicable only to the Defence land in Kannur as per the Defence Ministry guidelines issued in 2016.

As per the Kerala Municipality Building Rules (KMBR), a Defence NOC is sought if the construction activity is within 10 metres of the Defence land perimeter. The same rule is followed in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Secretary Bini K.U. said and added that the procedure could be followed in Kozhikode too.

Elamaram Kareem, MP, said the issue had been brought to the notice of the Defence Ministry.

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao, who attended the meeting online, said only training activities were held in the West Hill barracks, and hence there was no threat to national security if buildings came up near the facility.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Army barracks said they had not stopped any construction and were only conducting patrols along the Defence property.

The meeting decided to follow the current procedure of granting building permits until a specific Government Order was issued.

There had been instances where construction activities near the barracks were stopped by Army personnel. Subsequently, the public had formed a collective and had appealed to the authorities to find a solution to the issue.