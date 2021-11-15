Kozhikode

Efforts on to raise support price for pineapple, says Minister

Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad flags off a reefer van from Vazhakkulam Agro and Fruit Processing Company at Muvattupuzha on Sunday.  

Efforts are on to raise support price to procure pineapple from farmers, Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad said. He was inaugurating the fruit jam unit at Vazhakkulam Agro and Fruit Processing Company Ltd. (VAFPCL), Muvattupuzha, on Sunday.

The present support price is ₹15 per kg.

The Minister also launched Jive farm products and flagged off a reefer van from the unit. VAFPCL is a public sector unit at Nadukkara, near Vazhakkulam, the biggest pineapple hub in India, which also got Geographic Indication (GI) registration for the fruit. The unit that operates under the Agriculture Department procured the reefer van to ensure a secure mode to transport fruits and vegetables for export.

Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan presided over the function.


