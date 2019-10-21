Efforts on to make tribal youths job-ready

Chief Secretary Tom Jose has directed all departments concerned to address the issue of unemployment among educated tribal youths.

He was participating in a regional review meeting here on Saturday to look into the implementation of welfare projects in the tribal districts of Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad.

The Chief Secretary said a comprehensive data collection drive would be conducted for the education and employment of tribal youths.

The Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) will be implemented in collaboration with all departments. Plans are also afoot to help tribal youths find suitable employment not only at the government level but also in the private sector, he said, adding that training and mentorship could be planned for the purpose. They will also be encouraged to become self-employed.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera said Adivasi youths had already been recruited to the police force through a special selection process, and that their work had been excellent.

He added that the process of appointing tribal youths as home guards was also in progress. Moreover, they have the opportunity to get recruited to Central forces.

“Plans must be in place to empower tribal youths and make them aware of opportunities,” Mr. Behera said and added that projects with the cooperation of various agencies could be implemented for the purpose.

It was pointed out that the process of issuing ration cards to all Scheduled Tribe families was well under way. The Chief Secretary ordered officials to issue cards to the remaining applicants within a week. There are instances where up to 20 persons are covered under one ration card, which is a matter of concern, and the District Collectors will be given special powers to issue more than one card to a household in such cases, he said.

The meeting said that steps would be taken in the third phase of the Life Mission project to provide housing for landless and homeless tribal families.

It suggested that the police intensify their surveillance as Central agencies had reported that Maoist groups were targeting Kerala. District Police Chiefs and Collectors should make it a top priority.

The Chief Secretary said the government would extend all support to the police to tackle Maoist threat. Better coordination is needed between the administrative structures of Maoist-hit districts, the meeting said.

Maintaining that Maoists were misleading tribal people, Mr. Tom Jose directed all departments to make genuine interventions to address problems facing them. The government is also keen on bringing those who are willing to give up extremist activities to the mainstream.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) Dr. Biswas Mehta, Additional Director General of Police T.K. Vinod Kumar, SC/ST Principal Secretary Sarada Muralidharan, North Zone Inspector General Ashok Yadav, Kannur Range Deputy Inspector General K. Sethuraman, and District Collectors and District Police Chiefs attended the meeting.