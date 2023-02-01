Efforts on to distribute 9,000 more title deeds in Kozhikode district

February 01, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

Efforts are on to clear 9,000 more applications for title deeds in Kozhikode district as part of the government’s Mission Pattaya to bring down the number of landless people in the State.

Revenue officials hope they will be able to clear all pending applications ahead of scheduling the next district-level title deed distribution fair.

Over 4,600 applicants benefited from the last Pattaya Mela held at Vadakara eight months ago. The district administration is expected to achieve the target set for the 2022-23 financial year at the fair under consideration.

The upcoming Pattaya Mela will consider cases pending with the land tribunal. Applications for issue of rights to marginalised families who had colonised revenue land may also be considered during the special drive.

According to Revenue officials, title deed distribution fairs that kicked off in the State in November 2022 will go on till April 30. They said efforts were under way to distribute around 60,000 title deeds.