Effective waste management top priority for new Kozhikode District Collector

October 19, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

New Kozhikode District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh on Thursday said his foremost priority would be to address waste treatment issues with the support of officials and the public.

Addressing the media after assuming charge, he exuded confidence that Kozhikode would be able to emerge as the first district in Kerala to address waste management issues with scientific measures as once planned under the Zero-Waste project in 2017. “It is easily possible with the support of the public and officials. Everyone will have to take active responsibility,” he said.

Industrial growth

Industry and trade promotion programmes are also on his priority list. Mr. Singh said a new mechanism would be set up to resolve issues facing entrepreneurs in micro, small and medium industrial sectors and extend them all possible support for further growth. “Though limitations are there, there is a very supportive atmosphere for industrial development in the State and it will have to be explored,” he pointed out.

On his plans for tourism promotion, Mr. Singh said it was time for creating more national and international-level marketing initiatives to promote important destinations in Kozhikode district. Targeted campaigns and strategies would be adopted to address shortcomings, he said.

Mr. Singh, who belongs to the 2016 batch of the Indian Administrative Service, recalled that he was fortunate to enjoy the cooperation and participation of the public for implementing various projects during his stint as Assistant Collector in Kozhikode in 2017. “Kozhikode has taught me how one can make use of public participation for executing welfare projects. I am very excited and honoured to be here again with this new opportunity,” he said.

An engineer-turned-civil servant from Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Singh was working as staff officer to the Chief Secretary till very recently. He also worked as the Chief Executive Officer of the Kerala IT Parks and the Director of the Kerala State IT Mission. He became the centre of attention a few years ago when he was given the task of the nodal officer to demolish illegal apartments at Maradu in Ernakulam district.

