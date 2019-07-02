Effective interventions by financial experts sought

Director General of Police (Prisons) Rishiraj Singh on Monday called upon financial experts and chartered accountants to introspect whether their expertise had actually helped in streamlining tax collection and preventing unhealthy practices in the sector.

Opening the Chartered Accountants’ Day celebrations organised by the Kozhikode branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Mr. Singh pointed out that many of the financial frauds in the country, misappropriation of taxes, and the extent of non-performing assets could have been curbed if financial experts had made timely interventions. Listing the major financial frauds that shook the country, Mr. Singh said the Centre was actually compelled to come up with stronger measures mainly to make citizens accountable for payment of lawful taxes. He added that the number of tax payers had gone up from three lakhs to six crores in the country post-demonetisation.

According to Mr. Singh, the financial discipline followed by foreign countries was hardly visible in India. “In countries like the US fraudsters can never have an easy escape owing to stringent enforcement of rules,” he observed. N. Sarala, chairperson of ICAI-Kozhikode welcomed the gathering. The event honoured ICAI’s senior member George Mathai Nooranal.