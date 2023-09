September 15, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

Educational institutions in Kozhikode district, including professional colleges, will remain closed for another week against the backdrop of Nipah outbreak. Students shall attend online classes during the time. Earlier, holiday was declared for schools until Saturday.

