Education dept. steps up surveillance in Kozhikode schools

Kozhikode

09 February 2021 23:54 IST

150 teachers, 34 students of a school in neighbouring Malappuram district tested positive for SARS-CoV-2

The Education Department in Kozhikode district has intensified surveillance in view of students and teachers of a school at Maranchery near Ponnani in Malappuram testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 en masse on Sunday.

As many as 150 students and 34 teachers of Government Higher Secondary School, Maranchery, had tested positive for the virus.

V.P. Mini, Deputy Director of Education (DDE), Kozhikode, told The Hindu on Tuesday that the COVID cells in schools would meet every day to take stock of the situation there and reports would be submitted to the departments of Education and Health. Assistant education officers and district education officers would inspect schools on a regular basis to ensure compliance with the pandemic protocol and report to the DDE.

Ms. Mini said not more than four cases had been reported from below 60 schools in the district so far. There are over 200 schools in the district.

At present, only two students are allowed to sit on a bench and there should be a maximum of only 20 in a class. Some schools are running two shifts and some have a single shift. “The officers will check if physical distancing protocols are being observed by the students and teachers. They will have to ensure that there is no mingling during lunch hours and in washrooms and on playgrounds. It should also be checked if the students are crowding at bus stops. Teachers will be deputed to keep a watch on all these,” said Ms. Mini.

The official pointed out that details of suspected cases and possible primary contacts were collected and intimated to the Health Department every day.

Some health officials, however, claimed that though health inspectors and junior public health nurses were part of the COVID cells in each school, it would be impossible to keep a tab on all the activities of teachers and students. Though the government directive was to reduce the number of contacts of infected persons, it was difficult to implement, they said. One official pointed out that a government school in the district had to be closed down for two weeks in December after a teacher there tested positive for the virus.