Education bandh by KSU total in Kozhikode

Updated - June 22, 2024 12:23 am IST

Published - June 22, 2024 12:22 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Police removing KSU workers, who blocked the road during their protest march to the District Police Chief’s office in Kozhikode on June 21.

Police removing KSU workers, who blocked the road during their protest march to the District Police Chief’s office in Kozhikode on June 21. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The education bandh called by the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU), against the arrest of their activists during a march to the office of the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) on June 20 (Thursday), was total in Kozhikode district on June 21 (Friday). The World Music Day and Yoga Day celebrations were interrupted in most schools following the protest.

A march taken out by KSU activists to the office of the District Police Chief ended up in a clash with the police. Following the arrest of some KSU leaders, the activists blocked a nearby road. The agitation was led by KSU leaders P. Sanooj, Raneef Mundoth, Fayiz Naduvannur, and P.M. Shahabas.

They said the police had arrested 21 activists, who had taken part in Thursday’s protest seeking allotment of more Plus One seats for the Malabar region. The bandh was a warning for all who challenged students’ rights for education, they added.

