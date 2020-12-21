ED seeks FIR on gold pawning case

Kozhikode

21 December 2020 02:26 IST

The prime suspect was an active link in a multi-level marketing business, say police

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought a First Information Report on a major fake gold pawning case in the city in which a 43-year-old woman from Wayanad was recently arrested by the Kozhikode Town Police.

The investigation is mainly to check how the woman managed to mobilise a huge sum to purchase over 5 kg of rolled gold ornaments and pawned them for ₹1.69 crore at a nationalised bank. The way she spent the money will also be investigated.

K.K. Bindu, the prime suspect in the case, was in police custody till Saturday. Officials said she was an active link in a multi-level marketing business in fake gold ornaments. She also maintained close contact with a few wholesale dealers in Thrissur. Of the huge loan amount she secured, around ₹80 lakh was found to have been spent.

Police sources said a few more women who had allegedly helped Bindu pawn fake ornaments using their personal bank accounts would be taken into custody. Details of seven such accounts will be examined, besides quizzing some bank officials who are facing disciplinary action, they added.

A major setback for the police was the death of a gold appraiser who worked with the bank. He was found dead in his house a few days after the woman’s arrest.

It was on December 7 that Bindu was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. According to the police, it was an internal audit that exposed the fraud. The bank authorities later handed over the list of suspected persons to the police. Incidentally, the key suspect was found heading several shady business ventures. She was also involved in three chit fund cheating cases in Wayanad.