ED questioning KM Shaji in plus two bribery case

The Hindu Bureau February 14, 2022 13:56 IST

Case based on sanctioning of plus two courses at an aided school

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday began questioning Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader K. M. Shaji in connection with a bribery case of eight years ago. The ED was probing a case that plus two courses were sanctioned at an aided school after collecting a bribe of ₹25 lakh from the management at Azhikode in 2014. The case was registered based on the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Mr. Shaji was questioned for the second time in connection with the case. Then he was questioned for three days in November 2020 when he was representing the Azhikode assembly constituency. The bribery case first surfaced when a former IUML local leader Puthuppara Noushad raised the allegation. It is learnt that ED officials were examining the documents Mr. Shaji had presented to them pertaining to the construction of a house in Kozhikode city estimated at ₹1.62 crore. Besides, his financial transactions including his real estate business and investments in gold jewelry in the last 10 years.



