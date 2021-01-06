Kozhikode

Economic Census extended to March

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has extended the field work of the 7th Economic Census in the State till March 31, 2021, in view of the operational challenges faced due to the COVID-19 spread and public resistance.

The Economic Census collects data from household-based commercial establishments. Information on the number of enterprises, number of persons engaged, ownership status, registration, annual turnover, branches, and sources of finance are collected. Basic household details are collected from households having no enterprise.

District Collectors head the District Level Coordination Committee (DLCC). Public has been urged to provide actual data to enumerators.

