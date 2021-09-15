Eco-tourism spots under Kozhikode DTPC back in business

Local homestays and tourist homes too resume operations in district

Complying with the COVID-19 protocol, the Kozhikode District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has reopened a majority of eco-tourism spots under it.

With the reopening of the Thusharagiri eco-tourism spot on Wednesday, all major rural tourism centres managed by the DTPC in Kozhikode rural are live and attracting a fair turnout.

On the list of beach destinations, only the Vadakara sand bank is open in the district with facilities to effectively control crowd. The other beaches will be reopened only on special orders from the District Collector. According to DTPC officials, crowd control on other beaches will be difficult for administrators owing to their multiple access points. In Vadakara, the number of entrances is limited making it convenient for guards to manage visitors, they said.

In Kozhikode city, the Sarovaram bio park alone is functional. Though there is demand to open Kappad and Kozhikode beaches, it will be considered only at a later stage after reviewing the COVID-19 situation and containment zone regulations.

Though the DTPC is back in business, several eco-tourism spots under the Irrigation and Forest departments still remain shut. The Janakikkad eco-tourism spot, Vayalada hills, and Kariyathanpara are a few such locations.

DTPC officials said the entry of visitors to tourism spots would be allowed only in accordance with the State government guidelines. Those who have received preventive vaccination or undergone RT-PCR test alone will be granted permission. Those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 a month ago will be permitted, they added.

With the lifting of containment zone regulations, many homestays and tourist homes have resumed operations in rural Kozhikode. Tourism officials said local bodies would monitor safety arrangements in such locations and recommend action in case of violations.