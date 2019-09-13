Eco-tourism spots lack rescue squads despite recurring accidents

The formation of community-level rescue teams equipped with basic accessories at the eco-tourism destinations in Kozhikode district remains a pipe dream though 30 lives have been lost over the past 10 years in these places.

The drowning of two professional kayakers last week in the Kadanthara river near Chembanoda during a practice session and the missing of a student near the Arippara waterfalls on Wednesday too have evoked no favourable response from the Revenue or Tourism authorities.

Some of those who recently managed to take out the bodies of the two drowned Kayakers said the local residents were depending on their own small ropes, local rafts and other accessories to save or take out the bodies of accident victims. They also complained that the lack of an emergency vehicle to quickly reach the hospital was the biggest hurdle.

A resident from Chembanoda said the villagers were mainly using their own vehicles to take the victims to hospitals. Many a time, it would take a long time to reach the destination and other motorists would not give way to such private vehicles in the absence of the siren, he said, adding that fuel shortage too could emerge as a problem.

Though the demand to purchase an ambulance had been taken up with the district administration through people’s representatives, the shortage of funds remained a major hurdle. The attempt to find sponsors for the cause too failed to work out despite the initiatives taken by some voluntary organisation members.

Though the district administration had plans to constitute village-level rescue squads to meet rain-related calamities, no such effort had been taken in the case of addressing the recurring deaths in the emerging eco-tourism spots. Kariyathanpara, one of the prominent eco-tourism spots in the district, was the worst example, where not even sufficient number of guards were posted even after multiple drowning incidents. The local panchayats too remained silent by ascribing the whole responsibility to the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC). Aneesh Chacko, a resident of Kodenchery, said the tourists’ reluctance to heed the local people’s warnings too was creating a problem. “There were even incidents when tourists locked horns with the villagers when they were prevented from entering the dangerous stretches of the Chalippuzha. Now, even the local residents are fed up with such voluntary guidance,” he said.

On the possibility of purchasing rescue accessories, some local body leaders said they were uncertain about the utility of such items during unexpected incidents. Still, they clarified that the possibilities of earmarking a special fund for the purpose would be considered in the wake of recurring accidents.