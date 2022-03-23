Eco-friendly Food on Wheels to be rolled out in April

The scheme will be launched under the Comprehensive Employment Generation programme of the Kozhikode Corporation

The Kozhikode Corporation is planning to roll out a series of eco-friendly ‘Food on Wheels’ as part of its Comprehensive Employment Generation Programme. Food on Wheels that operates on CNG and is powered by solar energy for lighting is an invention of the Kochi-based Lifeway Solar Devices and is now functional in Kochi and Goa.

“We are planning to launch 10 such motorised carts in the first phase, probably by the end of April. As many as 10 groups of three to five women entrepreneurs have been identified for the purpose, and they will be trained to operate the system,” said T.K. Prakashan, National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) project officer for the corporation.

The scheme will be subsidised by the NULM, and the groups can avail loans from any nationalised bank at 4% interest. The total cost of the vehicle is ₹4.8 lakh.

Mr. Prakashan said Food on Wheels would be launched at Beypore, Kozhikode Beach, and Medical College. It is basically a modified goods autorickshaw with a live kitchen. A burner, dosa pan, storage compartments, serving units, special compartment for stocking poultry, and water dispenser are available in the vehicle. “The materials used are made of a special alloy that does not rust due to the salty atmosphere at the beach,” said Georgekutty Kariyanappally, founder of Lifeway Solar Devices, who brought the demo vehicle to Kozhikode on Tuesday.

While Kochi has electric vehicles, Kozhikode has opted for CNG. “We will introduce it in Kozhikode with slight modifications. The women’s groups have suggested that the roof be slightly higher,” Mr. Prakashan said, adding that more vehicles might be introduced after gauging the project in the first phase.