Earth lovers launch river adoption programme

The Government College, Chittur, witnessed a gathering of earth lovers on Sunday.

A few dozen environmentalists belonging to different generations from different parts of the State assembled on the banks of the Chittur river as part of launching a model river adoption scheme.

Key tributaries

The Chittur River, one of the key tributaries of the Bharatapuzha, has become the first major river to be adopted as part of the Swachata Abhiyan Programme proposed by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE).

Chittur Thattamangalam Municipal Chairman K. Madhu inaugurated a seminar held at the Zoology Department of the college. National Service Scheme (NSS) programme officer Vinitha presided over the function.

Puducherry Auroville Aranya forest director D. Saravanan delivered the keynote address.

Environmentalists such as S. Sivakumar, Shyamkumar Thenkurissi, Mohanan and V.M. Shanmughadas were felicitated at the function.

The gathering launched the river bank protection by planting ficus and beech trees on the banks.

“We are building a model of bio-fencing that aims to protect trees rather than plant them,” said KSCSTE district coordinator S. Guruvayurappan.

KSCSTE advisor E. Kunhikrishnan led the day-long programme. A seminar to be held at Ashrayam College of Arts and Science, Kollengode, on Monday will discuss various plans to study the catchment areas of the Chittur river and the conservation of the Gayatri river.