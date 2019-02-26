Early intervention sought for congenital heart diseases

Around 5,000 children are born in Kerala with congenital heart diseases in a year, and early diagnosis and surgery can prevent their condition from turning worse, a Kozhikode-based civil surgeon said here on Monday.

U.N. Ramesh, who is part of the organising team behind a health camp to detect congenital heart diseases among children to be held on March 3 here, pointed out that some of them were in a critical condition that required immediate surgery.

Atrial Septal Defect, a hole in the wall between the two upper chambers of the heart, and Ventricular Septal Defect, a hole in the wall between the lower chambers of the heart, were the most common problems found among children, he claimed.

Genetic issues

Dr. Ramesh said genetic problems or lifestyle issues, such as diabetes, of parents could lead to such conditions among children.

Organisers of the camp claimed that around 2,50,000 children across the country were found to have heart-related problems a year, and that 95% of them were not getting proper treatment.

The Indian Academy of Paediatrics too has cited heart disease as a major cause for the death of children in Kerala. Though timely diagnosis and surgeries could improve their condition, most parents are not able to shore up money for the purpose. Several families are forced into debt trap because of the high cost of treatment, they added.

V. Damodaran, representative of Rotary International, one of the organisers, said that Gift of Life, their free heart surgery project, was launched in association with Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi, to help such children.

The diagnosis camp to be held at Government Model Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, will cover children aged below 18 from Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Wayanad and Malappuram districts. When similar camps were held in Kochi in previous years, a majority of participants were found to be from Malabar, he added.