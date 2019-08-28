Early detection can help cure 60% of cancers, says expert

Almost 60% of cancer patients can be cured if their condition is detected early, much before the symptoms show up. But, this is not happening in Kerala because people at risk are reluctant for early screening and many, including those educated, go to alternative medical practitioners and seek expert opinion after their condition worsens, Narayanankutty Warrier, medical director, MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute, has said.

The number of people diagnosed in preliminary stages, however, had been better in Kerala compared with the situation 20 years ago, he told the media here on Tuesday. “We have more treatment facilities now and more people are aware of it compared to other States. That is one of the reasons, apart from lifestyle issues, for the high number of cancer cases being reported from Kerala,” he said.

Dr. Warrier said that the spread of cancer from one organ to others was a major challenge. A three-day conference on cancer, titled CANCON, being organised by the hospital from September 30, would discuss the issue along with the options to overcome the likely side-effects due to the use of advanced technology for treatment. A workshop at the conference would be on intraperitoneal hyperthermic chemoperfusion, a modern method to treat abdominal cancers. Physiotherapists and medical experts would hold discussions on the treatment for lymphedema, the swelling of arms or legs that follows damage to or removal of lymph nodes after cancer treatment. A meeting of non-governmental organisations involved in the rehabilitation of cancer patients too had been planned, Dr. Warrier said.

V. Shanta, Padma Shri award winner and chairperson, Adyar Cancer Centre, Chennai, would open the conference on September 30 and Health Minister K.K. Shylaja would be present at the valedictory event.