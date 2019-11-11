E-waste handling still in infancy here

Changing our mobile phone for brand new one with added features or discarding an old television, fridge or washing machine for their most advanced versions are not knotty problems at all these days. But ever wondered where do most of these end up in Kozhikode?

Those carelessly dismantled parts of electronic equipment strewn across public places, dumped in waterbodies, and heaped on scrap yards may be a partial answer to the question as the city’s e-waste policy is still in its infancy. The city corporation in 2015 had decided to construct an e-waste collection centre at Kozhikode beach and hand over the waste to Clean Kerala Company Limited. The project, however, seems to have lost steam over a period of time as both civic body representatives and Clean Kerala officials are not very clear about it.

Asked if e-waste is being collected at the beach centre, M.V. Baburaj, chairman of the standing committee on health, said: “Plastic waste is collected at the facility on the Kozhikode beach, which is handled by Niravu, Vengeri. I don’t know if they take electronic waste.”

He claimed that the corporation had formed Harithasena, or teams of green volunteers, to collect e-waste from households. “In the first phase, the volunteers will cover 40 of the 75 wards in the corporation. Right now, they are covering only 10 wards,” Mr. Baburaj said.

K. Mujeeb, assistant manager in charge of Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, Clean Kerala Company Limited, pointed out that right now Kozhikode did not have any designated e-waste collection centre. The nearest collection centres were in Malappuram and Kannur.

Mr. Mujeeb said the company was lifting waste only from private firms and government offices. “We don’t have any tie-up with any local self-government institution to lift the e-waste collected from the people. If they devise any such project, we can cooperate with it,” he added.

No data was immediately available on the quantity of e-waste being generated from Kozhikode city every year.

Scrap dealers’ cluster

Meanwhile, the Kerala Suchitwa Mission’s plan to form a cluster of scrap dealers in the city for scientific handling of the waste seems to have come a cropper. It was reported that not even 10% of the 2,000 scrap dealers in the city evinced interest in the initiative. The project was conceived after illegal dumping of e-waste in public places and waterbodies raised serious health hazards. The dealers were somewhat sceptical of the project, which they thought would curtail their freedom and cut the profit margin. Though meetings were held to allay their fears, it did not help.

K. Abdul Azeez, a scrap dealer from Cheruvannur who is associated with the Suchitwa Mission, said that procuring e-waste separately would not be profitable. “We are taking e-waste along with other things, though.”

Mission sources, however, claimed that the project was going along well.