E-toilets in Kozhikode city to be dismantled

July 02, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

The fifteen electronic public toilet units that were set up at 15 locations across the city will soon be dismantled, putting an end to a decade-long debate and blame games.

The Kozhikode Corporation had set up the e-toilets, manufactured and maintained by Eram Scientific Private Ltd., in 2011 following an order issued by the Ombudsman for local self-governance on a petition filed by a few women’s organisations in 2010. The petition had sought the Ombudsman’s intervention to solve the problems facing visitors to the city, particularly working women, due to lack of enough public toilets.

Kozhikode was the first city in the State to set up the facility. Incidentally, patronage for the facility was poor right from the beginning, as women were reluctant to use them. They often complained that the green light, signalling that the toilet was ready to use, was damaged. E-toilets could be accessed using coins. But, there were instances where the users had got trapped inside. Some women feared hidden cameras while some others complained that the toilets were placed in spots too public.

“Women are often reluctant to use a toilet when it is too open. We often require an enclosure around the toilet to be comfortable about it,” said S. Jayasree, Health Standing Committee Chairperson of the Corporation. The company that manufactured and maintained the e-toilets complained that the Corporation did not provide water supply to keep the facility effective.

Meanwhile, the Ombudsman had issued orders to the civic body on multiple instants to right the situation, but to no avail. In 2021, the Corporation decided to replace the e-toilets with modular ones, which are normal toilets in a small space. A sample modular toilet was set up at the Corporation office premises on a pilot basis. But the project was later dropped after the engineering wing of the Corporation deemed that it was of poor quality.

“We have realised that toilets in open spaces are unlikely to be accepted by women. Hence we are now focusing on the ‘Take a Break’ system. They consist of coffee shops and breastfeeding facilities adjacent to toilets so that the travellers can relax,” Ms. Jayasree said. The Corporation has already set up a ‘Take a Break’ facility at Mananchira while another at Moonnalingal is in the pipeline.