E-Sanjeevani opens special OPD for Nipah-related services

September 15, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A special outpatient department (OPD) has been opened in ‘E-Sanjeevani’, the telemedicine service of the State government against the backdrop of Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode.

The facility enables the public to clear their doubts regarding Nipah or seek the services of a doctor if they start showing symptoms, without going to hospital. The services will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Health Minister Veena George said.

Besides regular OP facility, ‘E-Sanjeevani’ offers 47 specialty and super-specialty services that can be availed either through the website https://esanjeevaniopd.in/kerala or through the mobile application e-sanjeevani that can be downloaded from play store. In either case, users can register themselves using their mobile phone number and use the OTP to login. Later, they can choose the option ‘consult now’ and click on their symptoms under the chief complaints option. After saving, move to ‘Next’ and answer the questions regarding the symptoms. Filling the ‘Query option’ is mandatory. Later, chose the ‘within state only’ option and select OPD. Select the doctor and make the call to complete the consultation. The doctor’s prescription can be downloaded to get medicines.

