e-Health to cover 75 govt. institutions in Kozhikode

Aadhaar-based scheme to provide centralised healthcare for people

As many as 75 government health institutions in Kozhikode district are likely to be covered in the e-Health project in 2022-23.

The ambitious, Aadhaar-based scheme funded by the Union government and the State Department of Health and Family Welfare, is designed to provide a centralised healthcare system to people. The citizens will get a unique identification card once they register with the system and all their healthcare-related details will be recorded and stored.

According to P.P. Pramod Kumar, district nodal officer for the project, funds were allocated for 60 government healthcare institutions to be included in the project in 2021-22. The scheme has already been launched in 35 institutions, of which 15 are running paper-less service. Twenty-two of these are family health centres. Taluk hospitals at Perambra, Nadapuram, and Koyilandy were made part of the scheme using MLA funds. They will be launched soon. Work is on at the Thamarassery taluk hospital and the Government Hospital for Women and Children.

The system is already being implemented in the outpatient department of the Institute of Maternal and Child Health and the Institute of Chest Diseases, Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Dr. Pramod said that in the next phase, 15 more government institutions, including the Government Mental Health Centre, Kuthiravattom, and the district TB centre too would be included in the project.

He pointed out that people could save a lot of time as their health condition, lab results and details of the medicines to be used would be easily available in the system. The unique ID card will help people access their details from any government health institution with all the government hospitals, from primary health centres to government medical college hospitals, being linked into it. Patients can ensure follow-up treatment and expert advice as well. Soon, patients would also be able to book OP services sitting at home, he added.