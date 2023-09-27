ADVERTISEMENT

e-Health project to be launched at Kozhikode beach hospital

September 27, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Government General Hospital, Kozhikode, popularly known as beach hospital, is all set to implement the e-Health project.

As a first step, those booking out-patient appointments in the cardiology department have been asked to bring their Unique Health Identification (UHID) card from September 28.

A release said on Wednesday that those who do not have the card should bring their Aadhaar card and the mobile phone that is linked to it. However, OP ticket will be distributed to even those without the card too, the hospital superintendent said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A special counter has been set up near the OP counter for the smooth implementation of the e-Health project. UHID cards will be made available for treatment in all departments at the hospital in phases. The hospital authorities said this would help reduce the rush at the OP ticket counter. All information on a patient will be available at the fingertips. Also, patients would be able to book OP tickets from their homes, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US