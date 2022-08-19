E-health project launched in Kozhikode

Unique health cards to be issued under the scheme

ADVERTISEMENT The Mukkom Community Health Centre on Friday launched its ‘E-Health’ project offering a number of online services for citizens’ healthcare and health awareness. Linto Joseph, MLA, inaugurated the initiative. Apart from availing online out patient tickets for consultations, the project will offer unique health cards for individuals who will be able to use it in all networked institutions and hospitals. Municipal chairman P.T. Babu chaired the inaugural event.

